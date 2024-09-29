Odisha CM asks IPS officers to receive women with complaints cordially at police stations

Close on the heels of a massive controversy that erupted around the alleged custodial abuse of an Army officer and his fiancée in a Bhubaneswar police station recently, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Saturday (September 28, 2024) it was essential to treat women who come to the police station with complaints with the utmost respect and care.

“Women should be received cordially, shown proper behaviour, and given a patient hearing, regardless of the time they come to police station — whether it is during the day, evening, or even late at night, such as 2 a.m.,” Mr. Majhi said, while addressing senior IPS officers here on Saturday.

“It is absolutely sensitive when a woman arrives with a complaint during the night. Field-level police officers should be regularly trained and sensitised on this issue, especially during monthly district-level crime review meetings. Special attention must be paid to officers who are not giving this matter the importance it deserves,” he said.

On September 15, personnel deployed at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar allegedly did not accept the complaint an Army officer and his fiancée wanted to lodge at 2 a.m. Instead, the complainants were allegedly subjected to assault and sexual harassment. The incident triggered nationwide outrage, with the Indian Army taking serious cognisance of it.

“Our government adheres to a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and is fully committed to delivering expeditious justice. Perpetrators will face consequences, regardless of their position or status. It is imperative that all crimes against women are investigated with utmost sincerity and diligence,” Mr. Majhi said.

The CM said that the 22 years from 2000 to 2022 were a significant phase for Odisha. “The conviction rate with regards to crimes against women stands at a dismal 9.73%, which is highly unsatisfactory and unacceptable by any standard. This low rate suggests either a failure in proper police investigations or a lack of commitment within the department to ensure swift and effective convictions,” he said.

“We will not tolerate this level of negligence. I am instructing the Director General of Police (DGP) to provide a detailed district-wise report on crimes against women, including conviction rates, the status of pending investigations, and reasons for delays, within the next week. After reviewing the report and consulting with the Law Department, we will determine the course of action,” the Odisha CM said.

“I was appalled by the dismal record on crimes against women. Disturbingly, there is a significant number of eve-teasing cases in Odisha. The police must treat this issue with utmost priority. It is their responsibility to ensure that girls and women can move freely without fear. The necessary steps must be taken to achieve this goal,” Mr. Majhi told senior IPS officers.

He emphasised the need to prevent online crime against women and children, and the strengthening of the Mahila and Sishu (women and child) Desk at police stations.

