Odisha clears ₹4671 crore investment in renewable energy sector

Published - October 01, 2024 11:57 am IST - Bhubaneswar

The State is committed to meet its renewable energy target of 10 GW by 2030

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. Odisha is committed to meet its renewable energy target of 10 GW by 2030. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A Single Window Committee (SWC) has accorded in-principle approval for investment proposals worth ₹4671.81 crores in the renewable energy sector in Odisha.

In its seventh meeting, the SWC chaired by Hemant Sharma, principal secretary of the energy department, granted in-principle approval to 749.5MW of renewable energy projects consisting of a 600MW pumped storage plant (PSP) project by OHPC in Kalahandi district, three wind power projects totalling 148.5 MW by ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited in Nabarangpur, Khordha and Jagatsinghpur districts and a 1.4MW rooftop solar project in Bhubaneswar.

“The government is steadfast in its commitment to accelerate development of renewable energy projects in Odisha. To date, the SWC has accorded in-principle approval for investment proposals worth ₹8395.38 crore for a total capacity of 1,249.38 MW in the renewable sector,” said Energy Department in a statement.

The department said the investments would facilitate the development of transformative green energy projects, reinforcing State’s commitment to meet its renewable energy target of 10 GW by 2030.

Orissa

