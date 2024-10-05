ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha CID to probe into “ganja smuggler’s death” in Kandhamal

Published - October 05, 2024 01:27 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Odisha DGP orders CID inquiry into death of “ganja smuggler” allegedly beaten by police in Kandhamal district

PTI

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania on Saturday (October 5, 2024) ordered an inquiry by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths into the mysterious death of a "ganja smuggler" who was allegedly beaten up by policemen in Kandhamal district.

“Odisha CID Crime Branch took charge of the case for further investigation,” a police statement said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajat Kumar Ray will lead the investigation into the death of the "ganja smuggler", it said.

Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra had suspended two policemen and disengaged three home guards from duty in connection with the incident on Wednesday (October 2, 2024).

The deceased’s family members and villagers alleged that the police were involved in the death of Jyestha Bandaki, a resident of Boudh district.

The body of Bandaki was found near Danganamu Ghat under the Gochapada Police Station on September 26, 2024. The deceased’s younger brother Kanistha claimed that Bandaki and one of his friends were travelling on a motorcycle when the incident occurred.

“My brother’s friend, who escaped from the spot, told us that a team of police personnel chased us and their vehicle hit the two-wheeler from behind. When my brother fell, the police beat him up and then killed him on the spot. Later, they dumped his body in the ghat,” the younger brother alleged.

Meanwhile, the Kandhamal police maintained that the personnel were suspended from service for not following the standard operating procedure.

