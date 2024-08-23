GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announces implementation of much awaited Subhadra scheme

One crore women between ages of 21 and 60 will be provided ₹50,000 in installments over next five years for which the State government has earmarked fund of ₹55,825 crore 

Updated - August 23, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 05:35 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced the implementation of the Subhadra scheme under which ₹50,000 will be provided over five years to one crore women between the ages of 21 and 60.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced the implementation of the Subhadra scheme under which ₹50,000 will be provided over five years to one crore women between the ages of 21 and 60. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party Government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, announced the implementation of the Subhadra scheme under which ₹50,000 will be provided over five years to one crore women between the ages of 21 and 60.

The Subhadra scheme is one of the key poll promises made by the BJP which came to power toppling 24 years rule of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The BJP Government is likely to get the flagship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Making the announcement of State Assembly on Friday (August 23, 2024), Mr. Majhi said, “I take this opportunity on this auspicious day to inform this August House about the approval of a path-breaking initiative for women’s empowerment – Subhadra by the State Cabinet. The Scheme has been approved for implementation from the financial year 2024-25 to financial year 2028-29. An outlay of ₹55,825 crore has been made for this initiative.”

“Subhadra will transform the lives of more than one crore women of the State. It will cover all eligible women aged 21 years or above and less than 60 years. A total of ₹10,000 per annum will be paid in two installments of ₹5000 each on Rakhi Purnima Day and International Women’s Day (March 8). Thus, an eligible woman beneficiary will get ₹50,000 in total in five years,” informed Odisha CM.

He said, “in order to ensure transparency in providing the assistance, the payment will be made directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled single-holder (DBT) bank account through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS). A Subhadra Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries.”

Moreover, in order to encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each gram panchayat and urban local body and an additional incentive of ₹500 shall be given to each of them.

“Our government is committed towards ‘Antyodaya’. Hence, women from economically well-off families, Government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under this scheme. Besides, women who are receiving assistance of ₹1,500 or more per month or ₹18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be ineligible for inclusion under Subhadra,” he said in the assembly. 

As per the announcement, to avail the benefits under this scheme, women can apply by filling up the forms available free of cost at anganwadi centres, block offices, Mo Seva Kendras and Jan Seva Kendras. Besides, a call centre will also be set up for Subhadra scheme.

Women and Child Development Department will establish a Subhadra Society for the implementation and monitoring of the programme. 

The Subhadra scheme is said to be key poll promises for the BJP which wanted to break into solid women vote built by Biju Janata Dal through Mission Shakti programme. The previous BJD government had created six lakh self help groups with 70 lakh women membership and linked them with different livelihood generating programmes. According to political analysts, the loyalty of women voters played pivotal role in sustaining the Naveen Patnaik Government over 24 years.

Related Topics

Orissa / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.