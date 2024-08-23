The Bharatiya Janata Party Government led by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, announced the implementation of the Subhadra scheme under which ₹50,000 will be provided over five years to one crore women between the ages of 21 and 60.

The Subhadra scheme is one of the key poll promises made by the BJP which came to power toppling 24 years rule of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The BJP Government is likely to get the flagship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Making the announcement of State Assembly on Friday (August 23, 2024), Mr. Majhi said, “I take this opportunity on this auspicious day to inform this August House about the approval of a path-breaking initiative for women’s empowerment – Subhadra by the State Cabinet. The Scheme has been approved for implementation from the financial year 2024-25 to financial year 2028-29. An outlay of ₹55,825 crore has been made for this initiative.”

“Subhadra will transform the lives of more than one crore women of the State. It will cover all eligible women aged 21 years or above and less than 60 years. A total of ₹10,000 per annum will be paid in two installments of ₹5000 each on Rakhi Purnima Day and International Women’s Day (March 8). Thus, an eligible woman beneficiary will get ₹50,000 in total in five years,” informed Odisha CM.

He said, “in order to ensure transparency in providing the assistance, the payment will be made directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled single-holder (DBT) bank account through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS). A Subhadra Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries.”

Moreover, in order to encourage digital transactions, 100 beneficiaries with maximum digital transactions will be identified in each gram panchayat and urban local body and an additional incentive of ₹500 shall be given to each of them.

“Our government is committed towards ‘Antyodaya’. Hence, women from economically well-off families, Government servants or Income Tax payees will not be eligible under this scheme. Besides, women who are receiving assistance of ₹1,500 or more per month or ₹18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be ineligible for inclusion under Subhadra,” he said in the assembly.

As per the announcement, to avail the benefits under this scheme, women can apply by filling up the forms available free of cost at anganwadi centres, block offices, Mo Seva Kendras and Jan Seva Kendras. Besides, a call centre will also be set up for Subhadra scheme.

Women and Child Development Department will establish a Subhadra Society for the implementation and monitoring of the programme.

The Subhadra scheme is said to be key poll promises for the BJP which wanted to break into solid women vote built by Biju Janata Dal through Mission Shakti programme. The previous BJD government had created six lakh self help groups with 70 lakh women membership and linked them with different livelihood generating programmes. According to political analysts, the loyalty of women voters played pivotal role in sustaining the Naveen Patnaik Government over 24 years.