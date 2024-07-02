GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Odisha Chief Minister announces two-day holiday for Rath Yatra

The Chief Minister said President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to participate in the Rath Yatra celebrations

Published - July 02, 2024 04:20 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Artists paint the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra as part of preparations for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri. File.

Artists paint the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra as part of preparations for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra festival, in Puri. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on July 2 announced a two-day holiday for the upcoming Rath Yatra on July 7 and 8, marking a special occasion after 53 years.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review preparations for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri, Mr. Majhi highlighted the significance of this rare two-day festival, last observed in 1971.

He emphasised the blessings and auspicious timing of this event coinciding with the tenure of the new BJP government.

"As the Rath Yatra will span two days, I direct the officers concerned to declare public holidays on these days," Mr. Majhi said, urging all officials to ensure the festival's smooth execution to uphold the pride of Puri and Odisha.

The Chief Minister said President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to participate in the Rath Yatra celebrations.

She is likely to arrive in Puri on July 6 evening and participate in the festival and chariot pulling on July 7.

Given the convergence of key rituals like ‘Nabajaubana Darshan’, ‘Netra Utsav’, and the ‘Gundicha Yatra’ on July 7th, Mr. Majhi called for collective cooperation from stakeholders to facilitate timely rituals and the successful culmination of the festival.

The meeting, attended by two Deputy Chief Ministers, K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with several ministers and senior officials, marked the final coordination meeting for the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

