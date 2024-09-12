Agniveers will enjoy 10% reservation in all Group `C’ and ‘D’ posts in direct recruitment in the uniform services of Odisha after their retirement and such reservation will be over and above the reservation applicable for ex-servicemen.

The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Thursday (September 12, 2024) approved framing of the Odisha Ex-Agniveers (Recruitment to Uniform Services) Rules, 2024 under which it is proposed to provide ample opportunities for ex-Agniveers to secure job in uniform service like police, forest, excise, fire or any services as decided by the government from time to time.

However, the ex-Agniveers must fulfill the required minimum qualifications prescribed for the posts in the relevant recruitment rules as on the date of award of Agniveer certificate, says the Cabinet note.

Apart from exemption from physical efficiency test, the ex-Agniveers would get three year age relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit in all Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts in direct recruitment.

In an another important Cabinet decision, approval was granted to the proposal for the transfer of equity shares to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) from Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Private Limited (SPPML) and Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) along with permission to sign the revised concession agreement towards the development and expansion of Gopalpur Port.

As per the statement released after Cabinet meeting, the Gopalpur Port, initially managed by the State’s Commerce and Transport Department as a fair-weather lighterage port, operated only during favourable weather conditions.

In 2003, Odisha decided to transform it into an all-weather deep berthing seaport through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the Build Own Operate Share Transfer (BOOST) mode. Gopalpur Ports Limited (GPL) won the bid through a competitive process.

The GPL, a consortium of Odisha Stevedores Limited, Noble Group Limited, and Sara International Limited, with 34%, 33% and 33% shares, respectively, developed the port. Subsequently, there was change in shareholding.

Currently handling 11.43 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of cargo, GPL shares 7.5% of its gross revenue with the State government. The revenue share for 2023-24 financial is approximately ₹38 crore. Besides, the port employs approximately 4,000 people in direct and indirect employment, it says. The expansion is expected to boost revenue and employment.

“The GPL has sought permission for transfer of 95% of equity shares to APSEZ from SPPML (56%) and OSL (39%). Following the due procedure, the Cabinet has approved the proposal for the transfer of equity shares to APSEZ along with permission to sign the revised concession agreement thereof towards the development and expansion of Gopalpur Port,” said the release.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to amendment to Odisha Civil Services. (Rehabilitation Assistance) Rules, 2020 under which daughters or step daughters irrespective of their marital status would be considered compassionate appointment in the event of death of a government employee. Earlier only, unmarried daughter and step daughters were considered for compassionate appointment.

