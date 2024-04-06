ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha BJP leader Raghunath Mohanty resigns from party, may return to BJD

April 06, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghunath Mohanty resigned from the party fuelling speculation about his return to ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Mr. Mohanty, who hails from Balasore district, was Panchyati Raj and Drinking Water and Law Minister and other portfolios in the Naveen Patnaik government from 2006 to 2013. He faced a crisis in his political career when his daughter in law levelled allegation about dowry torture case against family members.

In 2013, he along with his wife was arrested from Kolkata. In 2014, he was denied ticket from Basta which he represented consecutively since 1990. Though the domestic dispute concerning to his daughter-in-law was resolved and family members reconciled, he joined Bharatiya Janata Party just before 2019 election. He, however, lost the Assembly elections on BJP ticket. According to sources, Mr, Mohanty may join the BJD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US