Odisha BJP leader Raghunath Mohanty resigns from party, may return to BJD

April 06, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghunath Mohanty resigned from the party fuelling speculation about his return to ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Mr. Mohanty, who hails from Balasore district, was Panchyati Raj and Drinking Water and Law Minister and other portfolios in the Naveen Patnaik government from 2006 to 2013. He faced a crisis in his political career when his daughter in law levelled allegation about dowry torture case against family members.

In 2013, he along with his wife was arrested from Kolkata. In 2014, he was denied ticket from Basta which he represented consecutively since 1990. Though the domestic dispute concerning to his daughter-in-law was resolved and family members reconciled, he joined Bharatiya Janata Party just before 2019 election. He, however, lost the Assembly elections on BJP ticket. According to sources, Mr, Mohanty may join the BJD.

