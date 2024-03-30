Odisha | BJD MP, two former-MLAs quit regional party

March 30, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

In a jolt to the ruling Biju Janata Dal, a sitting MP and two ex-MLAs on March 30 resigned from the regional party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.

Cine star and sitting Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty tendered his resignation from the BJD. Mohanty said he was "feeling suffocated" in the party for over four years.

Mohanty was the second sitting BJD MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab to quit the regional party ahead of the 2024 general elections. The Kendrapara MP was seen celebrating Holi with Mahtab in Cuttack.

Actor-turned-politician and former MLA Akash Das Nayak also resigned from the BJD. In a video statement, the former Korei MLA announced his resignation from the primary membership of BJD.

"After listening to my inner voice, for self-respect and the respect of Korei residents, I have decided to quit BJD," he said.

Das Nayak said he would take the next course of action after holding discussion with the people of Korei and his supporters.

During the day, former party MLA from Bhubaneswar-North Priyadarshi Mishra also resigned from BJD and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday. He joined the saffron party in the presence of Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

BJP's election in-charge for Odisha Vijaypal Singh Tomar was also present at the programme at the party office in Bhubaneswar.

The BJP leaders said that Priyadarshi's entry would further strengthen the saffron party in the state capital and neighbouring areas ahead of the twin elections.

Priyararshi had earlier sent his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the morning. He claimed 'continuous neglect' in the party as the reason behind his decision to quit the BJD.

A former MP Dhaneswar Majhi had also resigned from the BJD on Friday and joined the BJP. Majhi was a Rajya Sabha MP and was elected for five times from Kesinga and Narla assembly constituencies.

Majhi said he resigned from the BJD and joined the BJP as he has confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the country to a new height.

Former OPCC working president and ex-MLA Chiranjibi Biswal quit the Congress and is likely to join the BJD.

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. I request you to kindly accept my resignation with immediate effect," Biswal said in the letter to OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak.

A copy of the resignation letter was also sent to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA K Surya Rao from Parlakhemundi assembly seat joined the BJD on Saturday in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra at the BJD headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

