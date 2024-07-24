Odisha Assembly in uproar over ‘assault’ by Governor’s son

The Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar with Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress demanding a statement of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi over alleged inaction on assault of a Raj Bhawan staffer by the son of Governor Raghubar Das.

The BJD on Tuesday continued its aggressive stance, which was evident on the first day of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly on Monday. Led by former Chief Minister Patnaik, MLAs of principal Opposition party staged a walkout, demanding action against the Governor’s son who reportedly assaulted a government employee. They also boycotted the Governor’s speech.

When the House resumed on Tuesday, BJD MLAs rushed to well demanding CM Mr. Majhi’s statement. They alleged that the government was trying to shield son of Governor when the victim was an Odia government officer.

They dismissed the State government’s decision to get the incident investigated by District Collector of Puri. “When the complaint is criminal in nature, it should be investigated by the police. What role does the collector have in such an investigation? The Chief Minister of Odisha should make a statement on this issue. The government needs to clarify how it is protecting Odia asmita [pride],” Pramilla Mallick, chief whip of BJD in the State Assembly, said.

As the Treasury bench attempted to bring a motion to thank Governor for his speech on inaugural day, the chaotic situation continued. BJD members remained adamant in their demand. Some members were trying to climb podium of Speaker Surama Padhi. No business could be transacted due to the ruckus.

BJD supremo on Monday said, “The government has taken no action on the Governor’s son who had meted out violence to a government officer. We are deeply shocked by this. Law and order situation seems to have broken down in our State. When I was in government, Ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior government servants if they broke the law, immediate action was being taken.”

Responding to ruckus in the Assembly, BJP spokesperson Tankadhar Tripathy said, “The BJD has become intolerant ever since it has lost power. It is laughable that a party is raising the issue of Odia asmita when the Naveen Patnaik government was controlled by non-Odias over past 24 years. The BJD government had then not taken any action against its Ministers who were embroiled in murder cases.”

The assault was said to have occurred in Raj Bhawan, Puri on July 7 during visit of President Droupadi Murmu. Lalit Das, son of Governor Raghubar Das, was accused of assaulting an assistant section officer, Baikuntha Pradhan, on the pretext that the latter did not arrange a luxurious car for him. In his complaint addressed to the superintendent of police, Puri, Mr. Pradhan had alleged that he was forced to lick the spit of the Governor’s son and his accomplices.