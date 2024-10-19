ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha Army officer ‘torture’: Polygraph tests of five suspended police personnel completed

Published - October 19, 2024 09:48 am IST - Bhubaneswar

The commission was also apprised that the brain mapping and narco-analysis tests of former inspector in-charge of Bharatpur police station have been conducted at Gandhinagar

PTI

Former Army personnel stage a protest against the Bharatpur Police over the alleged misbehaving and arrest of an Army officer and a lady with him, in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police informed the judicial commission headed by Justice CR Dash that the polygraph tests of all five police personnel in connection with the alleged torture of an Army officer and sexual assault of his fiancee in custody has been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission was also apprised that the brain mapping and narco-analysis tests of former inspector in-charge of Bharatpur police station, Dinakrushna Mishra, have been conducted at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Odisha CM asks IPS officers to receive women with complaints cordially at police stations

An Army officer was allegedly subjected to torture and his fiancee to sexual assault by policemen when they went to the Bharatpur police station on September 15 to lodge a complaint of road rage.

The Odisha Police had earlier suspended the five police personnel, including the IIC of Bharatpur police station, in connection with the incident. Seven engineering students were also arrested on the basis of the road rage complaint and later released on bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We have completed the polygraph tests of the suspended five police officers... The reports are awaited," Crime Branch ADG Vinaytosh Mishra told reporters here on Friday (October 18, 2024).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Orissa

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US