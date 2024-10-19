GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha Army officer ‘torture’: Polygraph tests of five suspended police personnel completed

The commission was also apprised that the brain mapping and narco-analysis tests of former inspector in-charge of Bharatpur police station have been conducted at Gandhinagar

Published - October 19, 2024 09:48 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Former Army personnel stage a protest against the Bharatpur Police over the alleged misbehaving and arrest of an Army officer and a lady with him, in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

Former Army personnel stage a protest against the Bharatpur Police over the alleged misbehaving and arrest of an Army officer and a lady with him, in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police informed the judicial commission headed by Justice CR Dash that the polygraph tests of all five police personnel in connection with the alleged torture of an Army officer and sexual assault of his fiancee in custody has been completed.

The commission was also apprised that the brain mapping and narco-analysis tests of former inspector in-charge of Bharatpur police station, Dinakrushna Mishra, have been conducted at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Odisha CM asks IPS officers to receive women with complaints cordially at police stations

An Army officer was allegedly subjected to torture and his fiancee to sexual assault by policemen when they went to the Bharatpur police station on September 15 to lodge a complaint of road rage.

The Odisha Police had earlier suspended the five police personnel, including the IIC of Bharatpur police station, in connection with the incident. Seven engineering students were also arrested on the basis of the road rage complaint and later released on bail.

"We have completed the polygraph tests of the suspended five police officers... The reports are awaited," Crime Branch ADG Vinaytosh Mishra told reporters here on Friday (October 18, 2024).

Published - October 19, 2024 09:48 am IST

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.