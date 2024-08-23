No action against govt officials in the mega mining scam, Odisha govt informs Assembly

The Odisha government said that no action had been taken against any government officials on the basis of the report of M. B. Shah Commission, which pointed out that the cost of mineral illegally extracted was worth close to ₹60,000 crore

Responding to a query by veteran Biju Janata Dal leader Ranendra Pratap Swain as what action had been taken against officers based on Shah Commission findings on Thursday, State Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena informed the Assembly, “the Supreme court in its judgment did not consider it expedient for investigation or inquiry by the CBI for the reason that what is of immediate concern is to learn lessons from the past so that rapacious mining operations are not repeated in any other part of the country.”

“Pursuant to the Judgment dated August 2, 2017, Supreme Court, demand notices were issued for recovery of the compensation (value of the minerals such as iron and manganese) towards unlawful production of minerals by mining lease holders beyond or without environmental and forest clearance from 2000-01 to 2009-10. Therefore, on the basis of the report of Shah Commission, no action has been taken against any government official,” Mr. Jena said in a written reply.

He said that the State had recovered Rs. 15,561.19 crore that was collected from defaulting lessees for unlawful mining.

The Commission report said, “It appears that there is systemic failure in implementing and ignoring the law. ….. For this, strict actions are required to be taken against the persons who have failed to discharge their duties and non-compliance of law.” The State government had then responded saying there was no systemic failure in implementing and ignoring the law. The Commission had clearly pointed out violation and recommended action against the authorities for lapses.

