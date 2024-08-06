ADVERTISEMENT

NITI Ayog to support preparation of Odisha’s vision documents

Updated - August 06, 2024 11:06 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 11:05 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam meets CM Mohan Majhi under the direction of PM Narendra Modi; Chief Secretary led committee to prepare roadmap for the vision document in three months

The Hindu Bureau

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi holds a meeting with NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and other officials, at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The NITI Aayog will support for preparation of two vision documents — one for 2036 and another for 2047.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog B.V.R. Subrahmanyam met with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on August 6 to discuss strategies for achieving various development goals. Mr. Subrahmanyam visited the State under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Majhi said that the Odisha has huge potential in different sectors and it needs to realize this potential to achieve the goal of Viksit (Developed) Odisha by 2036 and 2047. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Odisha desires to contribute significantly to the growth of India and become a growth engine of India by 2047.  The State targets a $500 billion economy by 2036 when the State will be 100 years since its formation. And we also desire to reach $1.5 trillion economy by 2047,” the CM said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Subrahmanyam remarked PM has special focus on Odisha’s development. “Every State needs to grow exceptionally to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat. In the case of Odisha, we will support for preparation of two vision documents, one for 2036 and another for 2047,” he said

It was decided that a steering committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary which will prepare roadmap for the vision in three months.

“For this, massive public outreach programmes will be taken up for receiving opinions and suggestions to achieve the goal. An action plan will be put in place to take up initiatives as per the vision,” the CMO said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Orissa

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US