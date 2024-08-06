NITI Ayog to support preparation of Odisha’s vision documents

The NITI Aayog will support for preparation of two vision documents — one for 2036 and another for 2047.

The Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog B.V.R. Subrahmanyam met with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on August 6 to discuss strategies for achieving various development goals. Mr. Subrahmanyam visited the State under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Majhi said that the Odisha has huge potential in different sectors and it needs to realize this potential to achieve the goal of Viksit (Developed) Odisha by 2036 and 2047.

“Odisha desires to contribute significantly to the growth of India and become a growth engine of India by 2047. The State targets a $500 billion economy by 2036 when the State will be 100 years since its formation. And we also desire to reach $1.5 trillion economy by 2047,” the CM said.

Mr. Subrahmanyam remarked PM has special focus on Odisha’s development. “Every State needs to grow exceptionally to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat. In the case of Odisha, we will support for preparation of two vision documents, one for 2036 and another for 2047,” he said

It was decided that a steering committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary which will prepare roadmap for the vision in three months.

“For this, massive public outreach programmes will be taken up for receiving opinions and suggestions to achieve the goal. An action plan will be put in place to take up initiatives as per the vision,” the CMO said.