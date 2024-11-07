Naveen Patnaik targets Mohan Majhi’s government over mango kernel death case

Former Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik attacked the recently elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for undoing his administration’s efforts to provide food to the tribals. The former CM’s comments came in light of the tragic deaths of two women in Kandhamal district who consumed mango kernels.

“The BJP government has abruptly halted subsidised rice supplies for tribal communities, leaving them with limited food options. As a result, many have had to turn to mango kernels for sustenance. Tragically, this has already led to the deaths of two tribal women, while others are receiving treatment after consuming the kernels,” Mr. Patnaik said, addressing an orientation programme for BJD’s student wing which is currently actively involved in membership drive.

“The BJD government implemented numerous pioneering welfare programmes that set a benchmark for others. Our schemes became models for various governments. Even the Centre had adopted many of our schemes,” he said.

“Our goal was never to create a vote bank. It was always about development and welfare. The programmes we implemented aimed to empower people, giving them the strength to live with dignity,” former CM pointed out.

Mr. Patnaik said, “All our efforts had gone to waste. We introduced the State Food Security Act to include those left out of the National Food Security Act. I hope the current government will continue this programme - there can be no compromise when it comes to food security for the poor. Every life matters.”

Former CM urged the BJD’s student wing members to stay active on social media platforms in order to give a befitting reply to the government’s misinformation campaign.

“The BJD remains the leading political party in Odisha,” Mr. Patnaik said. “In the last election, we received more votes and a higher vote share than any other party. The BJD continues to hold a special place in people’s hearts.” He urged party workers to safeguard Odia pride and to strengthen the Odia identity.

The Mohan Majhi-led government has ordered a Revenue Divisional Commissioner level inquiry into deaths of women due to consumption of mango kernels.

