After a week of intense speculation surrounding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s first Chief Ministerial pick for Odisha, the party on June 11 officially named Mohan Charan Majhi, a four-time to helm the State Government.

Mr. Majhi, a prominent tribal face, was unanimously elected as the next CM in the meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs at the party office in Bhubaneswar. He was the party’s chief whip in the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Veteran BJP leader – K. V. Singh Deo, six-time MLA from Patnagarh Assembly constituency, and Pravati Parida, first-time MLA from Nimapara Assembly segment – will be two Deputy Chief Minister in the forthcoming BJP Government.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of Environment and Forest Bhupender Yadav, who were central observers for the election of the new Odisha CM, met senior leaders including MLAs and MPs separately. Subsequently, the two senior Ministers oversaw the meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs.

Prime Minister Modi will directly come from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon for the swearing-in-ceremony scheduled at Janata Maidan at 5 p.m. Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled States, Union Ministers and top BJP leadership are expected to participate in the much anticipated event.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal along with past presidents had gone to invite outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the oath-taking ceremony. According to them, Mr. Patnaik gave consent for his attendance.

Three newly elected BJP MLAs had also gone to Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri to extend a customary invitation to the Lord.

Meanwhile, the State Government has cancelled leaves for all government officers till June 30 in view of possible new programmes of new government.

