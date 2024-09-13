Mohan Majhi government withdraws proposal to vend liquor on beaches of Puri

Facing criticism over the decision to allow beach shacks to serve alcohol to tourists in Puri, the Mohan Majhi Government has reversed its position by withdrawing the provisions from the Excise Policy 2024-25. The government cited it would hurt socio-religious and cultural sentiments.

An order issued by Excise Commissioner effecting revision in the policy says, “The Excise Policy 2024-25 stipulated that serving of liquor in beach shacks is allowed in Odisha for the purpose of promoting tourism. The license for location and number of beach shacks allowed for serving liquor will be based on the approval given by the government in tourism department.”

“However, allowing beach shacks in Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath is not in the interest of preserving the socio-religious-cultural significance of the land of the Lord Jagannath. Similarly, there are other places of religious significance within the State in the vicinity of which beach shacks are likely to create adverse impact on the socio-religious-cultural atmosphere,” the notification says.

“Therefore, it is proposed to issue a clarification to the effect that beach shacks will not be allowed in the jurisdiction of Puri Municipality as well as within 5 km of such other places of socio-religious-cultural significance in other parts of Odisha. Such other places may be decided by the government after due deliberations,” it says.

Political commentators argued that the socio-religious-cultural sentiment was merely a pretext. They suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had attempted to undo the blooper in the excise policy, in which the proposal of beach shacks for liquor vending gave an impression that the government was interested to promote alcohol.

Since the BJP came to power, CM Majhi and his Ministerial colleagues have openly advocated for minimizing liquor consumption in the State even though it could adversely impact excise revenue, a major source of earnings for State. The image built around government’s public posture against liquor consumption was hit by beach shack proposal.

The new policy said the State would not allow the opening of new liquor shops and restrict smuggling of liquor.

There are 1,163 foreign liquor ‘off’ shops, 702 ‘on’ shops, 19 ‘on’ clubs, 56 beer parlours, and 36 military canteens in the State by the last financial year. The excise revenue has almost quadrupled in a 10-year period from ₹1,780.29 crore in 2013-14 to ₹6,455.06 crore in 2022-23.

Odisha CM had also announced that drug de-addiction centres would be established in every district with provisions for rehabilitation and treatment of drug-dependent persons. A budgetary provision of ₹20 crore was made for the programme.