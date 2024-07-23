Mohan Majhi government to focus on improving health sector in Odisha

The Mohan Majhi Government on Monday outlined its policies, emphasising its focus on the health sector and aligning with various programmes of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

The inaugural speech of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das in the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly encompassed priorities of the new BJP government in the State. “Odisha’s healthcare struggles with shortage of doctors and facilities, especially in rural areas. Concerted initiatives and efforts to improve infrastructure, awareness, welfare measures can bring about a sea of change in healthcare delivery,” said Mr. Das, addressing the first meeting of the Assembly.

“My government is going to implement the Ayushman Bharat — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Odisha, that provides health assurance for all eligible Odisha residents ensuring critical financial protection and access to quality healthcare,” he stated.

Emphasising that central to the healthcare strategy is a holistic public healthcare development, the Odisha Governor said, “My government will establish nursing colleges, medical colleges, and super-speciality hospitals at district level for enhancing access to advanced medical education and healthcare. As many as 3000 new doctors across the State will be appointed.” Availability of gynaecologists, paediatricians, and nurses will be ensured in district hospitals, he added.

“The government aims to provide accessible healthcare to people residing in the remotest locations of the State. Upgradation of sub-centres and primary health centres (PHCs) into Arogya Mandirs will be taken up. My government will strengthen health infrastructure by installing additional beds across CHCs (Community Health Centres)/ PHCs (Primary Health Centres)/ SDHs (Sub-divisional Hospitals)/ DHHs (District Headquarter Hospitals) and medical colleges,” the Governor added.

Mr. Das said each CHC will be paired with a mobile health unit to ensure last-mile healthcare delivery. “To support patients with endemic diseases such as thalassemia, anthrax, and sickle cell anaemia, my government will allocate funds for providing special financial assistance to those in need,” he assured.

Similarly, the Governor reiterated that Odisha would enact a State-level Education Policy aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020). In the speech, Mr. Das also made it clear that legal, medical, and engineering courses would be imparted in Odia.

“To enhance digital learning, my government will set up state-of-the-art computer laboratories in government schools. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education initiatives will be introduced in collaboration with the tech industry. Coding classes will commence from the sixth grade, in alignment with NEP-2020,” he said.

Moreover, the Majhi government would introduce AI platforms in government schools while 800 government schools will be developed into PM-SHRI (Schools for Rising India) Schools. Similarly, the State government would ensure the recruitment of 1.5 lakh vacant government posts in a fair and transparent manner, with 65,000 positions to be filled within the next two years, the Governor said.