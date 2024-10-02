Mohan Majhi government changes school uniforms from green, a colour associated with BJD

The Odisha government has changed the secondary school uniform from the current white and green, a colour linked with the 24-year rule of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), to maroon and clay bake yellow.

In a letter addressed to all District Education Officers, the School and Mass Education department said the government had approved the new design and colour of uniform secondary school students in government and government aided schools under Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana.

“The new design may be implemented in schools where uniforms in the old design have not been stitched or distributed,” the department directed. Earlier there was no colour specified for secondary students in class nine and 10. Last year, the white and green colour was introduced.

“The dress code for high school students has been changed. Previously, the former government altered the school uniform colours with political motives in mind. Politics should not pollute school atmosphere, which is why we have now introduced a new uniform colour,” Nityanand Gond, School and Mass Education Minister, said.

“We will shortly make the new uniforms available to students. Apart from uniforms, the State government is focusing on improving quality of education,” he said.

The Mohan Majhi government has carefully chosen the school uniform colour to avoid the criticism which the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government had faced for its selection of colour for various schemes and infrastructure.

Bharatiya Janata Party sources said the BJD had chosen the colour green for uniforms, schemes and other infrastructure to leave a lasting impression in voters’ minds. The saffron party had raised objection to wider use of green in government institution and government-funded projects.

The previous Naveen Patnaik government had extensively incorporated the colour green in its school transformation programme, applying it to schools, hospital boundaries, government buildings, bridges, and buses. Additionally, venues across districts where 5T Chairperson V.K. Pandian had held grievance redressal sessions during previous government prominently featured green tents. After the BJP came to power, only a milk packet has new saffron colour. A senior government functionary said the colour of government-funded infrastructure would be change in order to erase BJD government’s footprint.

While the selection of a specific colour could trigger a fresh political spat, the change of names had led to huge political backlash during first 100 days of Majhi Government in Odisha.

Mr. Patnaik had criticised the BJP Government, terming it as ‘name changer’ rather than a ‘game changer’ by accusing it of renaming 45 schemes originally implemented by the BJD.

During the budget session of the State Assembly, the former CM and now Leader of Opposition had said, “BJP formed government by promising people that they will bring ‘Paribartan’. After going through the budget documents, I see ‘Paribartan’ or Change’. This government has changed the names of 45 schemes. BJP said their government will be a game changer but unfortunately has ended up being a ‘name changer’ and a colour changer.”

