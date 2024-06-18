GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mohan Charan Majhi, Naveen Patnaik and others take oath as members of Odisha Assembly

Pro-tem Speaker Ranenda Pratap Swain administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs

Updated - June 18, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 02:49 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as an MLA, administered by State Assembly Speaker Ranendra Pratap, in Bhubaneswar on June 18, 2024.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as an MLA, administered by State Assembly Speaker Ranendra Pratap, in Bhubaneswar on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers - K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida - and BJD president Naveen Patnaik took oath as members of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly on Bhubaneswar on June 17.

Pro-tem Speaker Ranenda Pratap Swain administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs. The oath-taking by newly elected members will continue till June 19. The election for the Speaker will be held on June 20.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and others pose for a picture after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before they took the oath as the Members of the State Legislative Assembly during the three-day Special Session, in Bhubaneswar on June 18, 2024.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and others pose for a picture after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before they took the oath as the Members of the State Legislative Assembly during the three-day Special Session, in Bhubaneswar on June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

As per tradition, the Chief Minister and other newly-elected MLAs paid floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on arriving at the Assembly.

While Mr. Majhi is the leader of the House, BJD president and former chief minister Mr. Patnaik is expected to be unanimously elected as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP secured a majority by winning 78 Assembly seats followed by BJD (51), Congress (14), CPIM (1) and Independents (3). In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, as many as 82 are first-time MLAs.

