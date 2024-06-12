Modi should address pressing issues concerning Odisha: Jairam Ramesh

With the Bharatiya Janata Party establishing its first independent government in Odisha on Wednesday, veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address pressing issues concerning the State.

“As PM Modi is attending the swearing in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Odisha, he must answer as to why his government had steadily reduced Odisha’s Central funding in recent years,” Mr. Ramesh said in a message on ‘X’.

The Congress leader said that as per Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, Central transfers as percentage of revenue receipts had been consistently decreasing from 57% in 2017-18 to 38% in 2021-22.

“The Sitalapalli rail wagon factory has been in cold storage ever since it was sanctioned by the UPA government in 2013. The previous government undertook zero work on this project, and then finally dropped it in 2018. The project is yet to take off,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Rail projects

He also drew attention to two other projects, the Gopalpur-Rayagada railway line and the Rairakhol-Gopalpur railway line, saying the future of these projects was uncertain.

Mr. Ramesh charged that three railway officials were held responsible for the horrific train accident that claimed 293 lives and left 1,000 injured in Balasore, but those helmed the Railway Ministry were absolved of their role in this incident.

“The Railway Ministry itself admitted that there were 2.74 lakh vacancies, including 1.7 lakh vacancies in the safety category. This has not changed despite a track record of accidents,” he maintained.

The senior Congress leader drew attention to non-development of the Amarda airstrip, World War II-era airstrip.