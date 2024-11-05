ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants open fire at Nandan Kanan Express near Odisha’s Bhadrak

Published - November 05, 2024 07:29 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

East Coast Railway said the window of the guard van was hit with a projectile of some sort which pierced through it

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the broken window pane from the guard van on the Nandan Kanan Express. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Unknown miscreants opened fire at the Puri-bound Nandan Kanan Express Train (12816) near Bhadrak in Odisha on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) morning. There were no reports of any injuries in the incident. However, a projectile was believed to have pierced through the glass pane of the train. A police investigation has been initiated into the incident.

“During exchange of traffic signal at the traffic gate near south end of Bhadrak, someone had fired at the train. I saw a person holding a gun. I had also seen the smoke from the second shot,” train manager Mahendra Behera said.

“The guard of the 12816, Anand Vihar - Puri Express reported an incident that the window of the guard van was hit with something piercing through it. As per the reports, the incident took place in the Bhadrak-Baudpur section of Odisha,” East Coast Railway official said.

The Railway Protection Force personnel had secured the train and escorted the train up to Puri. The matter is now being investigated by Government Railway Police.

