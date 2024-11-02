GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maoist camp busted in Odisha; explosives recovered

“The recovered materials include 500 detonators, five reels of safety fuse, five improvised IED switches, one gelatin stick (decomposed) and various Naxalite literatures,” an officer said

Published - November 02, 2024 12:10 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

“Police busted a Maoist camp in a forest in Odisha’s Nuapada district and recovered explosive materials from there,” a senior officer said on Saturday (November 2, 2024.)

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of CPI (Maoist) cadres, two special operation groups (SOG) launched a search-and-destroy operation in Patdhara and Sunabeda reserve forests on the night of October 30.

Editorial | Maoist setback: On the anti-Naxalite operations this year

“On November 1, one SOG Assault team identified a suspected Maoist camp associated with the DGN divisional committee of the CPI (Maoist). The location was in a dense forest near Bhainsamundi (Bahadurpani) village,” a statement issued by the police said, adding that during the search operation, huge explosive materials were recovered.

“The recovered materials include 500 detonators, five reels of safety fuse, five improvised IED switches, one gelatin stick (decomposed) and various Naxalite literatures,” an officer said.

“This recovery suggests that the site served as a temporary hideout for CPI (Maoist) cadres, which was raided by security forces,” he said. “In addition, another SOG team was deployed on November 1 evening to intensify the search operation,” the police added.

Published - November 02, 2024 12:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Orissa / Bhubaneswar / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.