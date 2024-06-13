GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Majhi-led Odisha government to increase paddy MSP to ₹3,100 in 100 days

In the first Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, it was decided to pay a voucher of ₹50,000 every woman in the State

Updated - June 13, 2024 04:30 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 04:22 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi.

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on June 12 announced that it will come up with comprehensive guidelines for the implementation of increased minimum support price (MSP) of paddy to ₹3,100 per quintal and payment of cash vouchers of ₹50,000 to every woman in the next 100 days.

After chairing the first meetings of the Council of Ministers and the Cabinet following his swearing-in, Mr. Majhi said, “We had committed to introducing the Samruddha Krushak Niti Yojana, a progressive agricultural policy, which includes increasing the MSP for paddy to ₹3,100 per quintal. As per the decision, concerned departments will be tasked with developing the necessary guidelines to implement this policy effectively.”

As per the new agricultural policy promised in the BJP manifesto, apart from increasing MSP to ₹3,100, payment will be transferred to farmers within 48 hours through direct benefit transfer and procurement will be done through electronic weighing machines in all mandis. Besides, the party had promised to triple irrigated land and set up ₹3,000 crore Krushi Sangrakshyana Kosha, a fund for improving storage facility.

The Cabinet gave its nod for preparation of a new policy on women empowerment that would enable the government to pay cash vouchers of ₹50,000 per woman which can be encashed over two years. The BJP had promised to create 25 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ (women members of self-help groups) in Odisha by 2027. The policy will be implemented in 100 days.

In what could be symbolic and yet an emotional issue, the Cabinet’s first decision was to open four doors of the Jagannath Temple in Puri from Thursday. To mark this occasion, the newly inducted Ministers travelled to Puri and planned to stay overnight. The temple doors will be opened in their presence.

The previous BJD government had kept only one door open despite persistent calls from devotees and the BJP for all doors to be accessible. The BJP argued that limiting access through a single door caused significant inconvenience to worshippers. The new government also decided to set up a corpus fund of ₹500 crore to deal with any exigencies at the temple.

Related Topics

Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.