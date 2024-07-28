Landslide cuts off 18 Odisha villages, IMD says more rain in store

People of 18 villages in Odisha’s Malkangiri district were cut off from the rest of the state due to a major landslide following heavy rains due to a well-marked low-pressure, officials said.

The landslide happened near Tumba Padar village at Bayapadar ghat road at Nakamamudi gram panchayat under Korukonda block of Malkangiri district on July 27 noon.

Amid heavy rain, incidents of landslides have been reported from Malkangiri, and Koraput’s Lamataput and Nandapur areas, affecting vehicular movement.

The Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office has confirmed a landslide in Malkangiri.

It stated that the SRC Satyabrata Sahu held discussions with the Malkangiri collector and road clearance work is on. Traffic movement will be restored shortly, it added.

Meanwhile, the IMD in a bulletin said that Odisha may continue to experience heavy rain till July 31 under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha.

The system is likely to move west northwestwards in the next 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The weather office said that heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) may occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh and Kalahandi districts till Sunday morning.

The IMD has also warned of squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as it is likely to remain rough.

The IMD forecast heavy rain in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Nuapada, and Nabarangpur on July 28.

“There is a warning for heavy rain at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore during the subsequent 24 hours (July 29). Heavy rain is also likely at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts on July 31,” the IMD said.

For August 1, the IMD said that heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Deogarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Rayagada.