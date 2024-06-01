ADVERTISEMENT

Intense heatwave sweeps across Odisha, 26 deaths reported in past 24 hours

Published - June 01, 2024 01:53 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Many victims were truck drivers, who may have succumbed to heatstroke

The Hindu Bureau

A homeless trolley rickshaw puller is seen as he naps on his cycle trolley to beat the heat in the summer afternoon time at the daily market area in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

An intense heatwave swept across Odisha causing 26 deaths in past 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government on May 30 had issued a warning of heatwave for the next three days.

“As on date, five sunstroke death have been confirmed. Sundargarh reported alleged 12 sunstroke deaths and post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death,” said Satyabrata Sahu, Special Relief Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

61 killed as brutal heatwave grips several States in north

Jharsuguda reported 10 deaths since May 29 and the causes of deaths would be determined after post-mortem. Many of these victims were truck drivers. In Jharsuguda, the daytime temperature had crossed 47 degrees Celsius on May 30, and people were cautioned not to venture out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Rourkela, a woman rag-picker was found dead while a labourer reportedly succumbed to heatstroke on railway track.

“People should avoid prolonged heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, cover your head and use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours. People have been asked to drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration,” the office of the Special Relief Commissioner said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in the districts of Balangir, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Kandhamal. Titlagarh in Balangir district reported a temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Orissa / heatwave

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US