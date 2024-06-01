Intense heatwave sweeps across Odisha, 26 deaths reported in past 24 hours

An intense heatwave swept across Odisha causing 26 deaths in past 24 hours.

The State government on May 30 had issued a warning of heatwave for the next three days.

“As on date, five sunstroke death have been confirmed. Sundargarh reported alleged 12 sunstroke deaths and post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death,” said Satyabrata Sahu, Special Relief Commissioner.

Jharsuguda reported 10 deaths since May 29 and the causes of deaths would be determined after post-mortem. Many of these victims were truck drivers. In Jharsuguda, the daytime temperature had crossed 47 degrees Celsius on May 30, and people were cautioned not to venture out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Rourkela, a woman rag-picker was found dead while a labourer reportedly succumbed to heatstroke on railway track.

“People should avoid prolonged heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, cover your head and use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours. People have been asked to drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration,” the office of the Special Relief Commissioner said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in the districts of Balangir, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Kandhamal. Titlagarh in Balangir district reported a temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius.

