GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Intense heatwave sweeps across Odisha, 26 deaths reported in past 24 hours

Many victims were truck drivers, who may have succumbed to heatstroke

Published - June 01, 2024 01:53 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
A homeless trolley rickshaw puller is seen as he naps on his cycle trolley to beat the heat in the summer afternoon time at the daily market area in Bhubaneswar.

A homeless trolley rickshaw puller is seen as he naps on his cycle trolley to beat the heat in the summer afternoon time at the daily market area in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

An intense heatwave swept across Odisha causing 26 deaths in past 24 hours.

The State government on May 30 had issued a warning of heatwave for the next three days.

“As on date, five sunstroke death have been confirmed. Sundargarh reported alleged 12 sunstroke deaths and post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death,” said Satyabrata Sahu, Special Relief Commissioner.

61 killed as brutal heatwave grips several States in north

Jharsuguda reported 10 deaths since May 29 and the causes of deaths would be determined after post-mortem. Many of these victims were truck drivers. In Jharsuguda, the daytime temperature had crossed 47 degrees Celsius on May 30, and people were cautioned not to venture out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Rourkela, a woman rag-picker was found dead while a labourer reportedly succumbed to heatstroke on railway track.

“People should avoid prolonged heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, cover your head and use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours. People have been asked to drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration,” the office of the Special Relief Commissioner said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in the districts of Balangir, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Kandhamal. Titlagarh in Balangir district reported a temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

Orissa / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.