IMD forecasts heavy rains in Odisha as low pressure area intensifies into depression

With a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, July 19, 2024, forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha over the next four days.

According to the IMD, the depression was centered at 8.30 am over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, situated approximately 70 km southeast of Puri (Odisha), 130 km east of Gopalpur (Odisha), 130 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), and 240 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

"It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri as a depression in the early morning hours of Saturday (July 20). Thereafter, it would move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually during the subsequent 24 hours," the bulletin said.

Wind speeds to reach up to 60 kmph

The IMD also noted that squally weather with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hrs.

As the sea condition would remain rough, the weather office advised fishermen not to venture into northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & West Bengal coasts during the next two days.

Under its influence, the IMD said the State is likely to experience heavy rainfall over the next four days. There is also a warning for extremely heavy rainfall in South Odisha on July 19 and very heavy rainfall across the state on July 20, an official at the revenue and disaster management department said.

The IMD further cautioned about temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses, reduced visibility during intense rainfall spells, and potential traffic congestion in urban areas.