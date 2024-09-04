ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Bhubaneswar student from Delhi dies after 'falling' from fifth floor of administrative building

Published - September 04, 2024 01:38 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute’s campus

PTI

Front view of the IIT Bhubaneswar campus | Photo Credit: X/@iitbbs

A woman studying at IIT-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of its administrative building, police said on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute’s campus on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) night.

“We suspect it to be a case of suicide,” a police officer said. The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a third-year B.Tech student from Delhi.

“Yesterday night at about 11 p.m., a student fell from the fifth floor of the administration building which houses the library... The police were informed immediately and are investigating the case,” the institute said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The body has been taken to Khurda district headquarters hospital for postmortem examination,” the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bhubaneswar / death

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US