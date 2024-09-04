GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Bhubaneswar student from Delhi dies after 'falling' administrative building

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute’s campus

Published - September 04, 2024 01:38 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Front view of the IIT Bhubaneswar campus

Front view of the IIT Bhubaneswar campus | Photo Credit: X/@iitbbs

A woman studying at IIT-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of its administrative building, police said on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute’s campus on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) night.

“We suspect it to be a case of suicide,” a police officer said. The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a third-year B.Tech student from Delhi.

“Yesterday night at about 11 p.m., a student fell from the fifth floor of the administration building which houses the library... The police were informed immediately and are investigating the case,” the institute said in a statement.

“The body has been taken to Khurda district headquarters hospital for postmortem examination,” the officer said.

Related Topics

Bhubaneswar / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.