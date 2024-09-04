IIT-Bhubaneswar student from Delhi dies after 'falling' administrative building

A woman studying at IIT-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of its administrative building, police said on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute’s campus on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) night.

“We suspect it to be a case of suicide,” a police officer said. The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a third-year B.Tech student from Delhi.

“Yesterday night at about 11 p.m., a student fell from the fifth floor of the administration building which houses the library... The police were informed immediately and are investigating the case,” the institute said in a statement.

“The body has been taken to Khurda district headquarters hospital for postmortem examination,” the officer said.