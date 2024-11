Human skeleton found in abandoned stone quarry in Odisha's Balasore

“The Odisha Police has seized a human skeleton from an abandoned stone quarry at Tiakata village in Balasore district,” an officer said on Monday (November 11, 2024.)

“The skeleton has been recovered from a long abandoned stone quarry in a remote hilltop Berhampur area in Nilagiri subdivision on Sunday (November 10, 2024),” he said.

The police came to know about the skeleton when some local people found it while going inside the forest for goat grazing. Saroj Kumar Upadhya, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Nilgiri, said a police team has rushed to the spot this morning to further investigate the case and samples of the remaining skeleton will be sent for forensic medicine and toxicology (FMT) examination.

“We are clueless at present about the details of the remaining skeleton recovered from this isolated and inaccessible spot in the forest,” he said. “It might be a murder case, suicide or somebody might have fallen into the abandoned ditch owing to negligence while walking in the forest,” said the police.

