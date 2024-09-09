Homeless woman in Odisha allegedly gang-raped for over seven months

A woman in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district has been rescued after she was allegedly gang-raped for over seven months.

The Dhenkanal police have arrested four persons and launched a manhunt for three more suspected to be part of the gang.

The incident took place in Mahulapanji village under Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station. The woman, who was poor and homeless, lived with her father, who suffered from depression, in a temporary shelter. Their shelter did not have a door. The culprits, fellow villagers, are accused of taking the woman to a remote location and sexually assaulting her. The rape came to light when she became pregnant.

“After cross-verification of the victim’s statement, the accused have been arrested,” said Dipak Kumar Lenka, an inspector with Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station. The police are sheltering the father and daughter in separate places.

The incident comes even as Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has directed the Director General of Police to hold a conference orienting senior police officers about expediting the legal process: from filing FIRs to conducting trials in cases of gender-based violence.

The Odisha government moved to expedite cases after President Droupadi Murmu condemned recent instances of violence against women.

In this alleged gang-rape case, Dhenkanal police are accused of sitting on the case, though the matter was brought to their notice on September 6. Jayant Kumar Das, an activist, has moved the National Human Rights Commission, seeking immediate arrest of all accused, ₹ 10 lakh compensation for the victim, and action against the negligent officials.

According to the 2022 report of the National Crime Records Bureau, the conviction rate for crimes against women is 25.3% nationwide. In Odisha, however, the rate drops to just 9.2%.