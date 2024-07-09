High level committee recommends opening of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Temple on July 14

A high-level committee under chairmanship of Orissa High Court judge Justice Biswanath Rath for inventorisation of jewelleries and other valuables stored in Ratna Bhandar, treasury of Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, has reccommended its opening on July 14, marking the access of treasury after 46 years.

“A consensus was reached during the meeting to recommend that the State government unlock the inner Ratna Bhandar on July 14. We have prepared the proceedings accordingly,” said Justice Rath after committee’s second meeting in Puri on Tuesday.

“Another decision has been taken that the locks will be opened, regardless of whether the keys are available. Various activities are linked to the opening of the Ratna Bhandar, and we have prepared separate Standard Operating Procedures for this. Upon approval of State government, the Ratna Bhandar will be opened on July 14,” he asserted.

“We have great responsibility to ensure safety of jewelleries. Two major assignments — inventorisation and repair of Ratna Bhandar — will be taken up. Managing Committee of Shree Jagannath Temple, which is the highest decision-making body for temple, and the government have been duly informed about the decisions of the committee,” said Justice Rath.

“A designated place for the temporary transfer of jewelry has been chosen. The jewelry falls into three categories: permanently unusable, permanently usable, and routine ritual pieces. The inventory process for these items is time-consuming. We need skilled jewelers and modern technology to identify and appraise jewellery and precious stones that are hundreds of years old,” he informed.

As per records, temple’s Ratna Bhandar has a total 454 gold articles with a net weight of 12,838 Bharis (128.38 kg) and 293 silver articles weighing 22,153 Bharis (221.53 kg). The last inventory of Ratna Bhandar was made 46 years ago in 1978.

Though temple regulations says inventorisation of jewelleries should be made in every three years, it was not carried out in last 46 years.

The Ratna Bhandar measuring close to 60 sq metre area is situated on the northern side of the Jagamohana (assembly hall) within the Shri Jagannath temple complex. It has two chambers — the Bahara Bhandar (outer chamber) and the Bhitara Bhandar (inner chamber). The northern wall of the Ratna Bhandar connects it to the main temple.

During the 24-year-long regime, the Naveen Patnaik Government had never attempted to open Ratna Bhandar, although concerns were raised about safety of valuables and the chamber. The matter had reached Orissa High Court, which sought explanations from the State government. In 2023, the State government had announced to open Ratna Bhandar in 2024 Rath Yatra, during which idols of deities would be in Mausi Mas Temple and there would not be any daily rituals inside the main temple.

The previous government had constituted a committee under chairmanship of former Supreme Court Judge Arijit Pasayat. The committee had, however, failed to take any quick decision with regards to opening of Ratna Bhandar, despite meeting for twice.

The controversial issue of opening of Ratna Bhandar was one of major poll planks of Bharatiya Janata Party, which has for the first time come to power on its own in Odisha. The BJP had announced that opening of Ratna Bhandar would be first few major decisions of its government.

