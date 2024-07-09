GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High-level committee proposes to open Jagannath Temple’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’ on July 14

Opening of Ratna Bhandar was a major poll plank of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the last election

Published - July 09, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The last inventory of Ratna Bhandar was taken 46 years ago in 1978. File photo: Special Arrangement

A high-level committee chaired by Orissa High Court Judge Justice Biswanath Rath has recommended the opening of Ratna Bhandar, treasury of Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, which stores jewelleries and precious stones, on July 14.

As per records, the temple’s Ratna Bhandar has a total of 454 gold articles with a net weight of 12,838 Bharis (128.38 kg) and 293 silver articles weighing 22,153 Bharis (221.53 kg). The last inventory of Ratna Bhandar was taken 46 years ago in 1978.

Also read | The Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar ‘missing keys’ controversy: Explained

Opening of Ratna Bhandar was a major poll plank of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the last election during which the party had alleged that the then Naveen Pantaik government sat over the matter. The BJP raised doubts over the safety of jewellery and other valuables in Ratna Bhandar.

The Mohan Charan Majhi government constituted the Justice Rath-headed high-level committee to supervise the inventory process in Ratna Bhandar. A similar committee under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court Judge Justice Arijit Pasayat was dissolved by the present government. The Justice Pasayat-headed committee was formed in March this year.

