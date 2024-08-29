Halt e-KYC verification, activists urge Odisha government

Odisha Khadya Adhikar Abhijan (OKAA), a network of activists who work on the right to food and nutrition, expressed concern over e-KYC (know your customer) verification of all 3.26 crore people registered under National Food Security Act.

“We have come across a notice by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, where all ration cardholders are directed to mandatorily undertake e-KYC by September 25, 2024, and failure to get e-KYC of the whole family will result in cancellation of ration card and stoppage of ration,” OKAA member Sameet Panda said.

“At a time when lakhs of people have been left out of the food security net even after applying for the same for years on account of the Central government’s failure to carry out the Census of 2021, it is inexplicable that the energy and resources of the government are being exhausted on creating further hindrances for existing ration cardholders instead of issuing ration cards to all those excluded from the NFSA,” Mr. Panda said.

The OKAA in a statement said that according to ground reports from different districts, ration cardholders are being asked to immediately go to the nearest ration shop with their whole family to comply with e-KYC requirements through authentication via the point of sale (POS) machines.

“Rolling out an authentication exercise in this manner, without providing clear and official information to people is spreading widespread anxiety,” the statement said.

Mr. Panda said the requirement for the whole family to be present at the ration shop would potentially exclude marginalised sections, including migrant workers, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The forum expressed shock over the power vested with ration shopkeepers to carry out the e-KYC, which might lead to discrimination. The OKAA demanded the government immediately halt the e-KYC process to prevent further distress to ration cardholders.

