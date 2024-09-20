GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt to take steps against policemen involved in 'torture' of army officer, fiancee: Odisha CM

“The State Government has already ordered a Crime Branch inquiry into the incident, suspended the accused police personnel, and also registered a case against them,” says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Updated - September 20, 2024 05:56 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
CM Majhi vows strict action against police involved in an army officer’s torture and sexual assault case.

CM Majhi vows strict action against police involved in an army officer’s torture and sexual assault case. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Friday (September 20, 2024) that his government will take stringent action against those involved in the alleged torture of an army officer and sexual assault of his fiancee at a police station in Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Majhi, who is on a tour of his home district, Keonjhar, said: "The State Government has already ordered a Crime Branch inquiry into the incident, suspended the accused police personnel, and also registered a case against them."

Details emerge of Army officer’s complaint of Odisha inspector molesting his fiancée at police station

The CM, who is also in charge of the Home Department, said his government would not hesitate to take action against the culprits involved in the case.

"The Government has been taking all steps required in the case. There should be no worries over it. The Government is fully aware about the incident and will take strong action in the case," Mr. Majhi said.

The Chief Minister's statement in this regard came hours after Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik demanded a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and a judicial inquiry into the incident where an army officer and his fiancee were allegedly tortured and sexually assaulted by the personnel of the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar.

Published - September 20, 2024 05:41 pm IST

