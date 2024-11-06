Give three months’ advance rice quota to beneficiaries: Odisha CM

Following the deaths of two women who consumed mango kernel gruel in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi directed that each beneficiary receive an advance of 15 kg of rice for the next three months.

After reviewing operations of public distribution system, Mr. Majhi directed the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department to provide three months of rice in advance to the beneficiaries.

As per instructions, each beneficiary will get 15 kg of rice for three months (October to December). Though the process started since October 1, about 40 lakh families have not received rice till now. Odisha CM directed immediate distribution of rice to these families.

Moreover, the State was taking steps to include all the workers registered as e-workers in the general distribution system. Almost all of the 1.3 crore workers registered in e-Shramik have been covered, while 1.31 lakh workers are left.

Last week, two women Runi Majhi and Ramita Patamajhi of Mandipanka village in Daringibadi block died after consumed mango kernel gruel and fermented rice. Six other women of the village were taken ill. Condition of two of these women was stated to be critical. They were diagnosed to be suffering from hepatitis and kidney damage caused by fungal infection.

Mr. Majhi had ordered a probe by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner into the incident of the death of two women in Kandhamal district. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Southern) Roopa Roshan Sahu started the inquiry by visiting the Mandipanka village. It was alleged that the family members of the deceased and other women had not received rice and grains under the public distribution system.

Addressing a press conference, Biju Janata Dal spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar said the Bharaitya Janata Party government was completely responsible for the death of two women.

“As the PDS has completely collapsed, eight families of Mandipanka village were forced to consume mango kernel gruel. The BJP government failed to provide ration under PDS. Two women are battling for life in hospital. We demand resignation of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra,” she demanded.

The BJD spokesperson said the Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida should also tender apology as she tried to mislead the State by giving irresponsible statement.

“During former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s tenure, the poverty rate had come down from 70% to 10%. While deaths caused by mango kernel consumption clearly exposed failure of Mohan Majhi government, people do not have any faith on RDC level inquiry,” she said.

Similarly, a large delegation of Congress had met Governor Raghubar Dash and demanded fair inquiry into deaths of two women in Kandhamal district. Congress said the government utterly failed to provide food to poor families.