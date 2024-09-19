ADVERTISEMENT

Four days in, Odisha Crime Branch begins search for miscreants involved in abuse of Army officer and fiancée

Published - September 19, 2024 11:14 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Miscreants who harassed army officer and his fiancée in the dead of night appeared to have gone scot-free as police delayed launching an investigation

Satyasundar Barik

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Four days after an Army officer and his fiancée were harassed late at night in Bhubaneswar, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police has launched a search for the miscreants accused of reckless driving and threatening the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Crime Branch has launched a separate investigation into the road rage incident following a formal complaint lodged on September 18. I have instructed the Crime Branch to handle the case independently, without linking it to the events that occurred at the police station,” Y.B. Khurania, Director General of Police told The Hindu.

Woman subjected to custodial abuse in Bhubaneswar police station reveals chilling detail 

The Army officer had gone to Bharatpur police station of Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint about harassment by a group of people on September 15. However, instead of attending to their complaint and swiftly taking action, police personnel detained the officer and arrested his fiancée after brutally assaulted her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said the investigation could not he launched into harassment case as no formal complaint could be lodged in the police station. In its statement on Sunday, Bhubaneswar police said they had seized ‘an incomplete written report’ from Army officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Army officer, fiancée assault case: Orissa High Court grants bail to fiancé of Army captain

In his complaint lodged by the officer, he mentioned about 10 to 12 miscreants who came in three cars and stopped his car. They scuffled with the couple, assaulted him and threatened them of dire consequences near Pathargadia area without reason.

The Army officer provided OD-14J-0455, registration number of one of the three cars which he remembered.

It needs to be mentioned that the couple had pleaded before Bharatpur police station personnel to send a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle to Pathargadia area immediately. However, police personnel had allegedly given cold shoulder to their plea leading to heated exchange of words. And things had gone out of control.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US