Former VP M. Venkaiah Naidu reacts to BJD’s criticism over his visit to Odisha Raj Bhawan

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has strongly reacted to criticism from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which accused him of visiting the Odisha Raj Bhawan with political motives ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

“In response to some inaccurate comments by certain politicians as appeared in some media reports, the office of the former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, would like to clarify in unequivocal terms that no political colour should be attributed to his visit to any part of the country in general, and to Bhubaneswar, Odisha recently, in particular,” said a statement issued by his office.

“The former VP was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of Asian School of Business Management as chief guest as scheduled months ahead. As per protocol the former VP stays at Raj Bhawan and it is customary for the Governor and other dignitaries to call on the former VP as a courtesy,” his office clarified.

“We would also like to inform that no politics were discussed in any of these courtesy calls. No political motives should be ascribed to this courtesy call and dragging the office of the former VP of India into a political controversy of this nature, is patently unfair,” the statement said.

The BJD on Thursday (October 3, 2024) alleged that the Odisha Raj Bhawan had turned into a ‘war room’ for the Jharkhand elections referring to the recent visit of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and former Mr. Naidu to Odisha Raj Bhawan. The regional party claimed that key political manoeuvres were being orchestrated from Raj Bhawan.

The BJD was apparently targeting Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who happens to be former Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The party alleged the visits had tarnished dignity of Raj Bhawan. It is to be noted that Mr. Biswa Sarma is Bharatiya Janata Party’s joint in-charge for the Jharkhand election.