Former Rajya Sabha MP Dhaneswar Majhi dies at 83

“Veteran tribal leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Dhaneswar Majhi died at a hospital in Odisha’s Kalahandi on Wednesday (October 9, 2024),” family sources said.

He was 83 years old. A five-time MLA from Kesinga and Narla assembly constituencies in Kalahandi district, Mr. Majhi was elected to Odisha Assembly in 1971, 1974, 2000, 2004, and 2014. He was a member of Rajya Sabha from 1978 to 1984.

“He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Kesinga Hospital,” the family sources said.

Mr. Majhi was a member of the Janata Dal, Biju Janata Dal. He had, however, quit the BJD and joined the BJP.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the demise of Dhaneswar Majhi and said his death has created a void in Odisha politics.

"I express my condolences to the family members of Majhi and pray before Lord Jagannath to give peace to his soul," the Chief Minister said.

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said: "I am saddened to learn of the demise of senior politician Dhaneshwar Majhi. His work towards the service and betterment of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members."

ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା ଧନେଶ୍ୱର ମାଝିଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା ଓ ଉନ୍ନତି ଦିଗରେ ତାଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 9, 2024