Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks Centre’s intervention for continuation of UNESCO Kalinga Prize

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday (August 12, 2024) urged the Centre not to discontinue UNESCO Kalinga Prize, a prestigious international award in the field of science, which was instituted by his father legendary Biju Patnaik in 1952.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The UNESCO Kalinga Prize was made possible with generous grant of 1,000 pounds to UNESCO, Paris from Kalinga Foundation Trust in the year 1951 of which Biju Babu was the Founder President Trust. The prize is the only international award from India in the field of popularisation of science,” said Mr. Patnaik in a letter addressed to Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science and Technology.

Also Read: Naveen Patnaik elected Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly

He said that over the years, it has been highly coveted prize and has also become a symbol of Odia identity at the international level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After successful completion of 50 years of UNESCO Kalinga Prize, it was decided in the year 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister that Department of Science and Technology, Odisha Government and Kalinga Foundation Trust would act as the partners and donors of the prize and share the expenses of UNESCO Kalinga Prize in the ratio of 6:4:4,” said the LoP.

The former CM said, “I am now pained to learn that the Department of Science and Technology has decided to stop supporting for this prize.”

According to him, as many as 72 scientists including seven Nobel laureates such as Louis de Brogile, Julian Huxiey, Bertrand Russel, Karl von Frisch, Arthur C Clarke. Fred Hoyle and Sergei Kapitza have been awarded with the prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Biju Janata Dal President said, “the Kalinga Prize is not just a symbol of Odia pride but it had set a legacy of independent India in the comity of nations globally. Imagine the kind of efforts Biju Patnaik would have put as a 36-year-old young man travelling all the way to Paris and negotiate with UNESCO to set up an international prize for popularization of science.”

“This foresight and courage of Biju Babu has been inspiration for generations of Odias. Biju Babu’s love for his land epitomized in naming the award after ‘Kalinga’ which has always lifted the spirit of Odisha. Thus the Kalinga Prize is not just an international award but it is a great legacy which people of Odisha are proud of and identify with,” he pointed out. The former CM sought personal intervention of Mr. Singh for continuation of UNESCO Kalinga Award.

Earlier expressing dissatisfaction over attempts to do away with name of Biju Patnaik from different welfare programmes, the LoP had criticized the BJP Government, terming it as ‘name changer’ rather than a ‘game changer’. He had accused the BJP of renaming 45 schemes originally implemented by the BJD.

“BJP formed government by promising people that they will bring ‘Paribartan’ (Change). After going through the budget documents, I see ‘Paribartan’ or Change’– This government has changed the names of 45 schemes. BJP said their government will be a Game Changer but unfortunately has ended up being a ‘name changer’ and a colour changer,” he was quoted during his response to State Budget.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.