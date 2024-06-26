Former BJD Minister lets his dogs loose on woman journalist

A former Biju Janata Dal Minister allegedly let his dogs loose on a woman journalist who had gone to his official residence for capturing demolition of unauthorised construction in neighbouring premise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place when Chinmayee Sahoo, a journalist with local TV channel, Argus News, had gone to official residence of former Information and Public Relation Minister Raghunandan Das.

His official house is adjacent to the premise of BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, who was in the eye of storm over his alleged unauthorised construction in his government-provided residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had duly taken permission for accessing premise of former Minister Raghunandan Das to capture unauthorised construction undertaken in neighbouring premise. I was on live. When the former Minister came, we requested him to spare two more minutes. Initially he had agreed. Subsequently, he asked us to leave the premise upon afterthought,” said Ms. Sahoo.

She claimed, “as we were about to leave, he shouted at us and let his two dogs on me. I was terrified as the dogs came rushing towards me. When I screamed for help, his security guards managed to control the dogs at nick of time. All these conversations were captured on live television feed.”

When Umesh Moharana, camera person, tried to argue with the staff of former Minister over unleashing dogs on his colleague, he was allegedly manhandled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a matter of concern. In the Naveen Patnaik government, Raghunandan Das was ironically Information and Public Relation Minister, who was responsible for facilitating journalists’ access to news. Now, he is attacking woman journalist using his dogs,” said Sanjay Jena, Editor-in-Chief of Argus News.

Raghunandan Das had become Minister after winning Balikuda-Ersama Assembly constituency in 2019. He was dropped from Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet over alleged non-performance. Moreover, the BJD had denied him MLA ticket in 2024 election. He will soon have to vacate the government quarters as he does not hold any position.

The former Minister could not be reached for his comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.