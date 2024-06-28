What goes into Puri Jagannath’s floral dress?

Lucknow-based National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI)-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) institute has set out to revive endangered flower species used in the 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha.

A year after NBRI signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), to cater to the needs of flowers raised in the temple throughout the year, the country’s premier botanical research institute (NBRI) has supplied Maurya and davana (Dayana) species flowers for the temple.

“We are studying various scriptures that detail the practices of the Shree Jagannath Temple. This temple’s rich traditions involve the extensive use of flowers and leaves, each selected for specific rituals performed in the temple. However, many of these plant species are rare and difficult to procure,” said Ajit Kumar Shasany, Director, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow.

Dr, Shasany said, “we have undertaken a mission to ensure the availability of these sacred flowers. Through this endeavor, we also aim to revive endangered floral species, preserving both the temple’s traditions and the biodiversity of these plants.”

As per the demand, quality planting materials of marigold, tuberose, tulsi, jasmine, davana (Dayana) were supplied and introduced in the Matitota garden of the temple for raising these plants for their use for worshipping purposes.

“The gardeners are periodically trained about the agro-practices for raising these plants. A poly-house has been raised in this garden for continuously raising the plants throughout the year,” NBRI said.

“Besides, Namoh 108 variety of lotus, released by CSIR-NBRI, was also introduced in the Koili Baikuntha garden of the temple. All these aromatic flower and foliage plants are in much demand in the temple as these plants are in use in daily rituals,” NBRI said.

“The most important decoration of the deities in the day is the Bada Singhara Besha. It is done every night before the Ratri Pahuda (last ritual). Bada Singhara Besha is usually made up of different types of floral ornaments,” NBRI research said.

“Deities are decorated with floral ornaments such as Adhara, Jhumpa, Chandrika, Tilaka, Hruda Padaka, Kara Pallav, Guna, Gava and a number of garlands, some of these are inter-mixed with Tulsi leaves,” it said.

“Moreover, the floral ornaments such as ‘Nakuasi’ and ‘Nakachana’ are put on the noses and ‘Adharmala’ are made to be hung around the arms. Below this, another garland hangs which is called ‘Chausaramala’. Three huge attractive lockets called as ‘Hruda Padaka’ are stuck to the middle of the chest of three deities. So, the flower and floral decoration has a great significance in the daily rituals of Lord Jagannath,” the institute said.

Apart from catering to the demand for flowers, NBRI created two unique gardens – ‘Nabagraha Vatika’, displaying the planet-specific plants in the garden and ‘Surya Vatika’ with brilliant floral colours, indicating the rays of the sun.

