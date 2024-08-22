Five killed in road accident in Odisha 

Five persons were killed and 20 others injured when an oil tanker collided with a passenger bus and then veered towards a roadside tea stall in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Thursday (August 22, 2024) morning.

According to local police, the passenger bus with over 50 people was going to Berhampur town from Bhanjanjagar. The oil tanker coming from opposite side dashed the bus near Kanjuru Square of Sambarjhol. The tanker driver lost control over the vehicle when he was trying to overtake a truck.

Two persons who were having their morning tea at the stall came under wheels of tanker and died. A total four persons had died on the spot while grievously injured persons were rushed to MKCG Medical College Hospital. Local people came to rescue of passengers and other people at the tea stall.