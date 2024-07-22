First time in 24 years, Odisha Legislative Assembly unveils a new composition with reversed roles

As the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly commenced on July 22, the 147-member House presented a distinctly different picture for the first time in 24 years. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Biju Janata Dal have swapped positions, with the country’s second longest tenure Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, assuming the role of Leader of Opposition for the first time in his career.

Mr. Patnaik was seen seated in the first row on the left side, the designated Opposition bench, while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi occupied the first row on the right side of Speaker Surama Padhi. For many assembly officials and journalists, this arrangement was a completely new experience, as they had never seen Mr. Patnaik entering the House from the left side before.

After the Biju Janata Dal was established in December 1997, the former Chief Minister was elected to the Lok Sabha and became a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He returned to State politics in 2000, leading an alliance government. Since then, Mr. Patnaik had remained undefeated until the 2024 elections.

Political analysts expressed apprehensions that the BJD president might struggle to assume the role of opposition leader, as he has not been known to participate in protest activities. His public presence has mostly been limited to addressing meetings from a platform or giving brief statements to the media.

However, the first day as Opposition leader had not gone bad for him either. He promptly led an Opposition walkout from the House on the issue of BJP government’s alleged inaction against Governor Raghubar Das’ son who is accused of assaulting a government employee in Raj Bhawan. By demanding action, BJD quickly seized upon the issue of ‘Odia Asmita (pride),’ a key campaign theme for the BJP in the 2024 election.

“It is surprise to find that the government has taken no action on the Governor’s son who had meted out violence to a government officer. We are deeply shocked by this. Law and order situation seems to have broken down in our State. When I was in government, ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior government servants if they broke the law, immediate action was being taken,” said Mr. Patnaik outside the assembly.

“The State government must act according to the law. Because of this, my party marched walkout in the assembly at the beginning of this session,” he said. The BJD leaders, previously hesitant to express independent opinions while Mr. Patnaik was Chief Minister, are now seen speaking openly to the media. Prasanna Acharya, the Deputy Leader of Opposition, mentioned that many BJD leaders have prior experience in the opposition from their time in the Janata Dal and are well-prepared for their new role.

Demonstrating a proactive stance, the BJD has established a shadow cabinet, assigning various leaders to develop sectoral responses to the programmes and decisions of different departments under Mohan Majhi Government.

On the other hand, the new BJP government’s lack of experience in independently leading a government was becoming apparent. The one-month-old government demonstrated its immaturity by initially deciding to remove the legendary Biju Patnaik’s name from a sports award, only to later reverse this decision and retain the name.

Moreover, Mr. Majhi personally visited Mr. Patnaik’s residence to invite him to participate in an all-party meeting on Sunday. However, the former CM did not attend the meeting ahead of the new assembly’s first day. This gesture did not augur well with BJP leaders, who believed that the CM should not have gone to extend the invitation. They argued that it demeaned the CM’s position and created a public perception that BJP was not ready to lead a government.

With Congress joining the rank of BJD in demanding immediate action against Governor’s son, the Mohan Majhi Government announced that the Puri district collector has been asked to inquire into matter and submit a report within 15 days on the alleged assault on a government in employee in Raj Bhawan, Puri on July 7.

In the 147-membr house, 82 MLAs are first timers. The median age of members in the present assembly is 51.48 years against 52.56 years in the previous assembly. With 51 seats, BJD is the strongest opposition party in Odisha Legislative Assembly in last two decades. Apart from leading from front as Leader of Opposition, Mr. Patnaik has additional responsible to hold the BJD together. )