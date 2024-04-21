GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

'Feel betrayed': Ex-India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey on quitting Congress

The party replaced Tirkey with Debendra Bhitaria in the Talsara assembly seat in the Sundergarh district.

April 21, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

Former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey, who resigned from the Congress after being dropped as a candidate, on April 20 said the party betrayed him.

Speaking to PTI, he said the Congress insulted him by withdrawing his candidature without informing him of the reason behind it.

The party replaced Tirkey with Debendra Bhitaria in the Talsara assembly seat in the Sundergarh district. "I feel betrayed by the Congress leadership. They have betrayed my trust," Tirkey said.

"It was an insult to me as the party withdrew my candidature without informing me the reason behind it," he said, maintaining that the news was a shock for him and his supporters.

Tirkey, who joined the Congress in September last year, resigned from the Congress on Saturday.

He said he called state Congress president Sarat Pattnayak, the party's in-charge for Odisha Ajoy Kumar and senior leader Bijay Patnaik, but "they are not taking my calls".

Tirkey said he would take a decision on his next course of action after consulting his followers.

Asked if he would join the BJD or BJP, he said, "All the major parties have announced the names of their candidates. The only option left for me is to contest as an Independent candidate. I have not taken any decision." State Congress leaders could not be reached for comment.

Related Topics

Hockey / sport / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.