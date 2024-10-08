Floriculture blossoms in one of backward regions of Odisha 

Jujumara, located in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, is a forested region that has been a relatively a late entrant into the development process. However, it has now hit the headlines for being home to one of the first Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) in the State, dedicated exclusively to flower cultivation.

Farmers in Jujumara have long been familiar with floriculture, thanks to the region’s favourable climate. However, flowers were never a primary source of income for them. In Sanatanpali, a small village in the area, only two or three farmers once grew flowers to sell in local markets a decade ago. Now, with over 10 acres dedicated to floriculture, the village is witnessing the early signs of a quiet revolution.

Sabuja Sanatanpali Farmer Producer Company Limited (FPO) has blossomed from its roots in Sanatanpali, reaching out to at least 20 villages, where 250 farmers have embraced floriculture in recent years. While the number may seem modest compared to floriculture hubs in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, the shift from traditional paddy farming marks a significant and promising change in mindset.

Lucknow-based CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute’s intervention with scientific inputs has made farmers more hopefuls. The productivity has shown improvement in recent years.

“Farmers have traditionally focused on paddy cultivation, passing down the practice through generations. However, many remain unaware of the shifting market demands, where the need for diverse farm-based products is on the rise. Floriculture, in particular, has emerged as a lucrative cash crop, offering quick returns. Unlike conventional crops that require farmers to wait until the end of a harvesting season for profit, flower cultivation provides a steady and more immediate income stream,” said NBRI Director Ajit Kumar Shasany.

Scientific inputs play a crucial role in boosting yields, whether in floriculture or any other form of agriculture that farmers engage in, Dr. Shasany maintained.

According to Manobodh Barik, Managing Director of FPO, with farmers now united under a common platform, they no longer face the challenge of excess production going unsold in the market.

“We have created a WhatsApp group where real-time updates on market trends and demand for specific flower species are shared. This initiative is motivating more farmers to get involved, as they feel more confident in managing their production and sales effectively,” Mr. Barik said, adding that such farming and marketing was unimaginable a few years ago.

To make the floriculture sustainable, the CSIR-NBRI has now introduced apiculture among farmers distributing 150 honeybee boxes and other toolkits.

“Apiculture serves as a valuable supplementary activity for rural households engaged in floriculture. Honey bees are crucial in preserving biodiversity through pollination. To support farmers in adopting bee-keeping as a livelihood, we have provided practical training and live honeybee colonies,” said Soumit Kumar Behera, Senior Principal Scientist with NBRI.

Abhilash Pradhan, a horticulturist, involved with FPO said, farmers’ earning has risen sharply after they took to floriculture. “Farmers typically earned a profit of ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 per acre from paddy cultivation during the Kharif season, with an additional ₹20,000 during the Rabi season, bringing the total to around ₹40,000 per acre. However, after they shift to floriculture, profits are estimated to comfortably exceed ₹1 lakh per acre.”