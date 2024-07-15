Environmental body pulls up Odisha government for building violation in forest land

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Environment Ministry has reprimanded the Odisha government for building walls, without approval, in forest land that will be part of the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri. The committee has also asked the State’s Wildlife Warden to evaluate the impact of the proposed airport on the breeding of Olive Ridley turtles, which are routinely found in the vicinity of the coast.

The FAC, under provisions of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, the legislation that protects forests from wanton razing, is an expert committee that evaluates industrial projects which require forest land for their activities. The committees may or may not approve a project and can give an approval for forest land to be diverted, after imposing certain conditions. In this case, satellite pictures showed that the agency tasked with the project — it is not clear which agency — had already built a wall without waiting for approval by the FAC and the Union Environment Ministry.

In the FAC’s meeting on June 2024, the details of which have just been made public, the FAC has asked the Odisha government to furnish the names of the “erring officers” responsible for allowing or not stopping the unauthorised construction in the forest land; a detailed violation report indicating the date and time of the commencement of construction of boundary wall; the status of work of the construction of boundary wall and efforts made by officers in the concerned State government (Odisha) to stop the work relating to construction of boundary wall; details of the authority/agency issuing work order for construction of boundary wall; and the entity bearing the expenditure incurred on the said alleged construction.

Following this, the committee said it would take a decision on according forest clearance to the project. Forest clearance is mandatory for constructing the airport.

The Puri airport is likely to use 27.887 hectares of forest land, and will involve the felling of 13,504 trees in the forest. The whole project, including non-forest land, will encompass 471 hectares.

The Airports Authority of India had identified the site in 2021. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued the site clearance certificate in September 2023. The total projected cost of the airport is ₹2,023 crore, and it is expected to built by a public-private consortium.

