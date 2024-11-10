Dribbling past gender stereotypes in rural Odisha

Be it 23-year-old Kusum Munda or 17-year-old Subhashini Minz, at 6 a.m. every day, they are at the local playground in their respective villages in Sambalpur, Odisha, for a game of football with boys their age. Even as they play wearing shorts and jerseys, no one bats an eye. It is a fair play of kicks and goals, a big step towards redefining gender norms.

Over the past nine months, 141 girls and 188 boys, friends and strangers to each other, have been collectively building a new narrative of respect and equality on the playgrounds in Odisha’s rural pockets. They have been training for the upcoming Samata Cup mixed football tournament to be held for the second year in a row, from November 11 to 16 in Sambalpur.

The first-of-its-kind tournament was conducted last year with 10 teams from Sambalpur district. This year, 20 teams from five more districts — Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Subarnapur and Debagarh — have registered their participation.

“A new junoon (passion) to break social barriers is slowly spreading,” says Rita Mishra, the founder of NGO, Patang, and the brains behind the transformative initiative. “We want to convince every boy and girl between 15 and 24 years to challenge and dismantle gender stereotypes to move towards an equitable society,” she says.

Since 2018, Patang has been reaching out to youth to make them understand that gender should not be looked at only from the women’s lens and that men alone should not be blamed for gender inequality. “Gender norms affect men and women equally, both are equal victims and need a safe and inclusive space,” Ms. Mishra explains.

Barriers in field sports, usually considered masculine, was where she looked at to address the issue. In the past six years, Patang tried mixed matches in hockey and cricket before striking it big with football as every village in Odisha has a local football team.

“The idea is to boost female participation in these teams and improve social harmony between the two sexes. We entrust the male players to bring in their sisters and their friends and play the game as team members and practise for professional tournaments,” Ms. Mishra says.

Mixed-gender teams do not exist, they have to be created and there were not so many takers in Patang in the early days. Though families felt somewhat safe sending their girls with boys from the neighbourhood, many also worried about injuries the children would face, given the rough nature of the sport.

“My mother kept worrying about inappropriate touches — accidentally or intentionally — during the fast-paced game,” says Kusum. She dreamt of playing football when she was in class X. “Only now my brother started taking me and my younger sister along to play in their team, the Mundas Sports Club in Bhutapara,” she says, sharing her excitement about playing in the inter-district tournament for the first time.

Arriving at this stage, however, took a lot of unlearning, counselling and reframing of norms, says Ms. Mishra. “Football is a male-centric and aggressive game, we set our rules and guidelines. We have rounds of discussions to ensure no misunderstanding or misconduct arises and help to comprehend the negative impacts of prevailing gender biases.”

Abhishek Suna, a class XII drop-out who runs his deceased father’s hardware shop, was captain of the runners-up team last year, the Ma Karam Shani Club Motijharan in Dhanupali. He says, “The girls play well; playing with them makes me more responsible and mannered.”

The success of 2023 tournament in the presence of a huge audience, fuelled the mission further. “It is a new concept and we ensure girls and boys get equal opportunities to play and people make an effort to change their perception of gender equality,” Ms. Mishra shares.

