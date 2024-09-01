Depression-induced rain lashes parts of Odisha

“Heavy rain lashed parts of Odisha on Sunday (September 1, 2024) under the impact of a depression that lay centered over the southern part of the State and north Andhra Pradesh,” officials said.

“Several districts of south Odisha, including Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Rayagada received heavy rainfall,” they said.

“The system moved with a speed of 15 kilometre per hour (kmph) during the past six hours and lay centered over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh and weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area during the next 24 hours,” said the weather office.

The D over south Odisha and adjoining areas of north AP & South Chhattisgarh moved WNWwards with a speed of 20 Kmph lat 18.7°N and long 82.4°E, about 60 km southeast of Jagdalpur, 70 km northeast of Malkangiri, 150 km NW of Visakhapatnam , 190 km WNW of Kalingapatnam (AP). pic.twitter.com/virpC1sKdV — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 1, 2024

The IMD forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall in Odisha during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall might continue in the state till September 4, 2024.

“Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts during the next 12 hours,” it said.

“The sea condition will remain rough and fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal,” the bulletin said.